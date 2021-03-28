The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACIW stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

