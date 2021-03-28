The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,398 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.11. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.54 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

