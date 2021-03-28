The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

