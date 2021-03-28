The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Stock Position Raised by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2,555.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Marcus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,369 shares of company stock worth $1,287,106. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $19.37 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $607.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

