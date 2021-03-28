The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.89 ($1.27).

Several analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The Restaurant Group stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 123 ($1.61). 1,985,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,506. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.10 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.07.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

