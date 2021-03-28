The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of The Travelers Companies worth $182,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.