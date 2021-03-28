THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 14.3% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $527,201.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

