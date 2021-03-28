Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.3% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $155,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $17.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,231. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.30 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

