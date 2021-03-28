Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $319,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Shares of TMO traded up $17.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.30 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.