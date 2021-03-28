TigerCash (TCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.30 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $583,765.46 and approximately $6.30 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $814.90 or 0.01466932 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

