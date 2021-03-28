Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

