Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.80 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

