Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $371.31 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $199.16 and a one year high of $372.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.72 and its 200 day moving average is $305.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

