Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,193 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 104.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.