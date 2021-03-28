Tornado Achieves Market Capitalization of $360,395.22 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Tornado has a market cap of $360,395.22 and approximately $370,008.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $60.07 or 0.00108350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00221517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.81 or 0.00888945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00078107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028193 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance.

Buying and Selling Tornado

