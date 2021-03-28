Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 948 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,536,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $265.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $36,976,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

