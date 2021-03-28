Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of C stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

