Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.69.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $528.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.04 and a 200-day moving average of $480.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

