Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Shares Acquired by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Shares of NDP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,961. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.