Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.1% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 148,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

