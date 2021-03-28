Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,653 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Total were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Total by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Total by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Total by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT opened at $46.68 on Friday. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

