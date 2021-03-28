TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

