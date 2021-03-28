TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,041 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after buying an additional 165,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

