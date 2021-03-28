Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.62

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.62 and last traded at $177.55, with a volume of 45082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

