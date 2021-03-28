Traders Purchase High Volume of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 40,704 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 18,501 call options.

Shares of XLI stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,191,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

