True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 568.2% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of TUERF remained flat at $$5.58 on Friday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.