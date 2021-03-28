TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $357,248.27 and $18,638.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00613540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024254 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars.

