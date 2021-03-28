Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NET. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

NYSE:NET opened at $67.57 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $3,948,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

