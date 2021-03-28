Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 16.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Trupanion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,901.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,642 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

