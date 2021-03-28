TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TuanChe in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

