Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 34,668 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Accolade worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

