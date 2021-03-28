Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of HOME opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.