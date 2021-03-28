Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,849 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

