Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,653 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 677.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,425,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,629 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.