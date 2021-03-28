Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 919 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $439.95 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.06 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.