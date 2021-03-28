TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as high as C$2.25. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 9,000 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVA.B. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

