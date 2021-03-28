Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

