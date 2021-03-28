Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $119.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.