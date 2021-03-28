Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 286.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

