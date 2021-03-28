Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,769,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 144,676 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

