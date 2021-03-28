Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 357,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $142.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.