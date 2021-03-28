Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes $321,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $209.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average of $235.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

