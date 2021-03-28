U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.01

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $10.05. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 77,341 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

