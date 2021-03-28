UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,640,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 806,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,724. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

