UBS Group Reiterates €203.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €182.63 ($214.85).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €197.70 ($232.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €199.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €106.40 ($125.18) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

