UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.15 on Friday, reaching $292.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,601. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.16 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

