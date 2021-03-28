UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 456,250 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

