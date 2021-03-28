UBS Oconnor LLC Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.06% of FMC worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 667,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,652. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

