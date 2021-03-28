UBS Oconnor LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.05. The stock had a trading volume of 530,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,887. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.