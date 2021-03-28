UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $10.64 Million in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,003,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000.

GHVIU stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,491. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52.

Gores Holdings VI Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

